Today's News Highlights Include
Governor Ganduje Visits Tinubu In Lagos (Photos)
The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has welcomed Kano Governor at his home in Lagos. The Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje has paid a courtesy visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congres, Bola Tinubu in Lagos state.... Read more...
Insurgency is part of God's punishment to Nigerians for our sins– Sultan of Sokoto says
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar lll, has said that the insurgency ravaging the country is God's way of punishing Nigerians for disobeying his words. read more
Breaking: Oluwo suspended 6 months for assault
The Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday suspended the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi for allegedly beating up a fellow oba. He was suspended for six months. A committee headed by Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Adedotun, was also constituted by the council to further...
Uzodinma hits Aso Rock, demands N32bn refund from Buhari
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma on Thursday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja to demand refund of N32 billion which the state spent on repair of federal roads. Uzodinma told State House Correspondents after the meeting that the state was in serious financial...
Almajiri: Sanusi seeks arrest of street children's fathers
Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Emir of Kano, HRH Lamido Sanusi, yesterday, advocated the enactment of laws by state governments, criminalising indiscriminate breeding of children, and leaving them to roam the streets begging for alms.... Read more via Newtelegraph –...
