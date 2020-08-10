In Nigeria News today headlines include
- It makes no sense for oil to be cheaper in Nigeria than Saudi Arabia —Buhari - Punch Newspaper
- [email protected]: Buratai sends message to Biafra, Oodua Republic agitators, others - PM News
- ‘Worst speech ever’ ― Nigerians react to Buhari’s 60th Independence Anniversary speech - Vanguard Newspaper
- Buhari: Nigerians who sell votes should be ready to lose their rights - The Cable
- Emir of Zazzau: Gov El-Rufai cancels appointment process of new monarch – Daily Post News
