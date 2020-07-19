Nigeria Heritage Bank USSD 745 Ad
Nigeria News Today |Ize-Iyamu: Oshiomhole is not my godfather… he works for me| Latest Edo Election Update

In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Ize-Iyamu: Oshiomhole is not my godfather… he works for me - The Cable
  • 14 million children out of school in Nigeria ― Obasanjo – Vanguard News
  • ASUU vows to sustain strike till demands are met – Vanguard News
  • Mali: Military wants three-year rule, agrees to free president - Punch Newspaper

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today

Ize-Iyamu: Oshiomhole is not my godfather… he works for me - The Cable

14 million children out of school in Nigeria ― Obasanjo – Vanguard News

ASUU vows to sustain strike till demands are met – Vanguard News

Mali: Military wants three-year rule, agrees to free president - Punch Newspaper

