Today's News Highlights Include
Breaking: APC suffers setback as appeal court sacks House of Reps majority leader – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Alhassan Doguwa, was on Monday, November 4, sacked by the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna state. Daily Nigerian reports that the appeal court sacked Doguwa in a unanimous decision of the judges. The report said the court nullified the...
Despite CBN's BVN policy, Mompha successfully operated 51 fraudulent bank accounts- EFCC - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
In the article, the antigraft agency expressed shock over how Mompha could successfully operate 51 Fraudulent bank accounts despite the Bank Verification Number (BVN), introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria in February, 2014 which is meant to checkmate all acts of fraud in the banking sector...
Presidency Secretly Strips Health Ministry Of Procurement Powers - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A secret order by the Presidency which stripped the Federal Ministry of Health of the powers of procurement and transferred the authority to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is causing disquiet in the health sector . Competent sources within the Presidency and the two...
January 2020 is no terminal date; Borders will remain shut after then – Customs – Nairametrics - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Contrary to reports that were making the rounds on Sunday that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the extension of the closure of Nigeria’s borders to January 31, 2020, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has made clarifications. According to the NCS Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah...
Tunde Ednut Shades Wizkid, Declares Burna Boy The Best African Artiste After Davido – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerian singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut has made yet another controversial statement on the internet again. Tunde Ednut took to his Instagram page to congratulate Burna Boy on being the first African Artiste to sell out the Wembley SSE Area and declared him … via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s...
