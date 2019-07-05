Today's News Highlights Include
INTERVIEW: Yahaya Bello hasn’t completed a single project since 2016, says Kogi dep gov – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Kogi state has been the ”confluence” of political intrigues lately. Yahaya Bello, the 44-year-old governor of the state, is crossed with Simon Achuba, his deputy who says the governor does not deserve to be re-elected. In this interview, Achuba tells TheCable the whys and wherefores of this...
Kirikiri prisons better than Indian hospital — El-Zakzaky – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
There was mild drama at the Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India, yesterday, as leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, refused to be treated by those he described as unknown doctors deployed to treat them... Read more via Vanguard News –...
Huawei Plans Job Overhaul to Cut US Ties, Pumps $800m into Brazil Production – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Huawei Founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei is plotting a major restructure of the business intended to stave off the threat of United States sanctions on its supply chain and production, according to Bloomberg report. ... Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2ZapVI4 Get more World News
BREAKING: Court grants Atiku’s son in-law bail - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A Federal High Court in Lagos State on Thursday granted bail to Abdullahi Babalele, son in-law to Atiku Abubakar, 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted him bail in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum. READ MORE
UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool Goalkeeper, VAR Accused Of Cheating In Penalty Kick – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Liverpool have won the UEFA Super Cup after beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties (2-2 AET). However, controversy has started brewing over Tammy Abraham’s penalty that was saved by Adrian who is an instant hero for the … read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YMWwbn Get More Nigeria Sports News
