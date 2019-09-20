Today's News Highlights Include
‘I am a father to all Bayelsans’ – Jonathan says during APC leaders visit – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, said they visited former President Goodluck Jonathan after Saturday’s governorship elections in recognition of his position as the father and leader of the state.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2NVb41z Get More Nigeria...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Kogi Elections:’We will not accept this’, Dino Melaye rejects election results – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Senator Dino Melaye has rejected the results of the of the senatorial election between him and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress ahead of INEC declaration. The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate says he has never seen an … Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buhari congratulates Bayelsa Governor-elect David Lyon – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Bayelsa state governor-elect David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Lyon shocked his PDP challenger Senator Douye Diri, by winning the governorship election on Saturday by a large margin, in a state hitherto a stronghold of the PDP, …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Dubai Police Release Tonto Dikeh After Over 32 Hours In Detention.. – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Celebrity Tonto Dikeh was today Sunday (Sunday is like Monday in Dubai) November 17th released from Detention with Dubai Police after spending over 32 hours with them for disturbing the peace and cursing out at security guard who refused her entry at an event….. via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 393.5 KB Views: 1