Video Nigeria News Today - Lagos state confirms 3 suspected coronavirus cases

Today's News Highlights Include:

Premium Times Nigeria: I can’t read Buhari to know if he’s okay with me – Oshiomhole

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/380586-i-cant-read-buhari-to-know-if-hes-okay-with-me-oshiomhole.html
Air Peace boosts opeartions with new ERJ-145 aircraft – Businessday NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://businessday.ng/aviation/article/air-peace-boosts-opeartions-with-new-erj-145-aircraft/ Get more: Nigeria Business News
Lagos state confirms 3 suspected coronavirus cases – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://www.legit.ng/1308765-coronavirus-lagos-state-confirms-3-suspected-covid-19-cases.html Get More Nigeria Metro News
$22.7bn Foreign Loan: PDP accuses APC, Senators of racket running – Businessday NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://businessday.ng/politics/article/22-7bn-foreign-loan-pdp-accuses-apc-senators-of-racket-running/ Get More Nigeria Political News
Reps move to block $30b annual revenue leakages from forex allocations by CBN, Interbank, others – Businessday NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links

https://businessday.ng/nass/article/reps-move-to-block-30b-annual-revenue-leakages-from-forex-allocations-by-cbn-interbank-others/ Get More Nigeria Political News
Tribune Nigeria: APC Crisis - Plot To Announce Ajimobi Acting Chairman Thickens

https://tribuneonlineng.com/apc-crisis-plot-to-announce-ajimobi-acting-chairman-thickens/
