Lai: Some Nigerians can’t recite the national anthem - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says some Nigerians cannot recite the national anthem. Mohammed spoke on Thursday in Abuja at the public presentation of the “Mindshift Advocacy for Development Initiative”, a campaign for value-reorientation and attitudinal change among Nigerians. read...
China to pay $261.4 million for production of Made-in-Nigeria transformers – Nairametrics - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As the “Buy Made-in-Nigeria products” campaign is gradually gathering momentum due to the support of the Federal Government, some engineers and technicians are getting closer to manufacturing made-in-Nigeria transformers. This, the Nigerian government believes, will solve the electricity...
PDP asks Buhari: Who funds your wife’s office? - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Peoples Democratic Party has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the source of funding of the office of the first day being occupied by Aisha, his wife. In a statement on Thursday, the party also asked Buhari to explain the rationale behind the office despite his promise to scrap...
Minimum Wage: Details Of New Adjustment Formula Agreed By FG, Labour -Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal Government has finally reached an agreement on the adjustment formula for the implementation of the new minimum wage. The agreement reached late Thursday night was made known by Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment. This is after several attempts by the...
Jonathan-led AU Observers Declare Mozambique Elections Peaceful, Transparent – Thisdaylive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The African Union has described Mozambique’s October 15, 2019 general elections as peaceful and conducted in a transparent manner. AU, which deployed a team of election experts and short-term observers to the southern African nation’s Presidential, legislative and provincial elections, noted...
