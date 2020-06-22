In Nigeria News today headlines include
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Lai: NDDC wouldn’t be in a mess if previous govt paid attention to it - The Cable
- Stella Immanuel busted as a quack COVID-19 doctor - P M News
- Boko Haram Executes, Amir Baba-kaka ‘Governor Of Lake Chad’ In Power Struggle - Vanguard Newspaper
- Edo: Why Oshiomhole hates me – Obaseki - Daily Post
- FG declares Thursday, Friday as public holidays to mark Eid-el-Kabir - Nairametrics
