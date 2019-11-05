Today's News Highlights Include
Kwankwaso is the most selfish person I know, says Ganduje - PUNCH
Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, says Rabiu Kwankwaso, his predecessor, is the most selfish person he has ever seen. Kwankwaso served as governor of Kano between 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2015, with Ganduje serving as his deputy for two terms. Both men fell apart shortly after Ganduje succeeded...
BREAKING: Police Kill Journalist During Shiite Protest In Abuja - Sahara reporters
he police in Abuja have shot dead a journalist and activist known as Alex Ogbu during a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria. Ogbu, was until his tragic demise a journalist with Regent Africa Times, a magazine publication based in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital. read more
Nigeria ranked fourth most corrupt country in West Africa on TI corruption index - The Cable
Nigeria has dropped two places on the 2019 corruption perception index published by Transparency International. According to the report which was released on Thursday, Nigeria is now ranked 146 out of the 180 countries considered. The country scored 26 out of 100 points, a drop from the 27...
UPDATED: Lassa Outbreak: Kano govt confirms death of 3 persons, 292 others on watch list - Premium Times
The Kano State government has confirmed the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state, which has so far claimed the lives of three persons. Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the state commissioner of health, Aminu Tsanyawa, said a pregnant woman, and two medical doctors who diagnosed her have...
Samson Siasia Begs Nigerians To Help Raise 250,000 Euros To Appeal FIFA Ban -Nairaland
Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia filmed a video pleading with well-meaning Nigerians to donate 250,000 euros. The former football striker was banned for life from participating in all football match by the world football governing body, FIFA in 2019 after he was found guilty of...
