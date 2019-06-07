JustForex Trading - Start Now

Video Nigeria News Today - Melaye describes ministerial screening as ‘beautiful nonsense

Senate to Lai Muhammed: You’re humble, take a bow and go - PM NEWS - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Senate on Tuesday asked former Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed to take a bow and go as he was the last person to be screened. READ MORE
I Am Politically Smarter Than Saraki - Oshiomole - LINDA IKEJIS BLOG - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Adams Oshiomole, the APC National Chairman, says Bukola Saraki's loss in the last general election, has proven that he, Oshiomole, is politically smarter, than Saraki. Oshiomhole said this while fielding questions from state house correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari yesterday...
BREAKING: Supreme Court sacks APC federal lawmaker – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

An All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives member, representing Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, Mustapha Usman, has been sacked by the Supreme Court. A five-man panel of the court, in a unanimous judgment on Tuesday, upheld an appeal marked...
Senate Confirms Buhari’s 43 Ministerial Nominees (Full List) - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Senate has confirmed all 43 ministerial nominees sent in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday last week. The confirmation followed the conclusion of the hearing conducted by the upper chamber on Tuesday, after a week-long screening process. Meanwhile, the senate screened the remaining...
Melaye describes ministerial screening as ‘beautiful nonsense’ - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, says the non-submission of portfolios with the list of ministerial nominees has made the screening “a beautiful nonsense”. Speaking when he appeared on Channels TV, Melaye said Nigerians are unhappy with the ongoing screening at the senate. The...
