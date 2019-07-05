Today's News Highlights Include
Buhari, Gbajabiamila meet over Xenophobia, $9.6bn judgment debt, insecurity – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2UG4cH5 Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Miyetti Allah blames Nigerians’ migration to South Africa on insecurity, poor economy – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As the face-off between Nigeria and South Africa over xenophobic attacks and attendant reprisal deepens, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has identified insecurity and poor economy as causes of Nigerians’ migration to South Africa. The South East chairman … Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Plan To Evacuate Nigerians From S. Africa Suffers Setback – Instablog9ja - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Air Peace Airline’s plan to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa from September 6, 2019, suffered a major setback as most of those interested in returning home, have expired passports. Mr Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, made the revelation in Lagos.... Read more via Instablog9ja –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
INTERVIEW: Attack on Ekweremadu was terrorism – Nigerian ambassador to Germany Ruona Meyer – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
In this interview with a freelance journalist, Ruona Meyer, the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, insists that the attack on ex-deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the separatist group, IPOB, is a crime and an act of terrorism. He challenges the German...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
‘Government of Nigeria must not allow new manifestation of apartheid in Africa’ – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, in this interview with DEBO OLADIMEJI... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ZVjCrU Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 376.6 KB Views: 0