JustForex Trading - Start Now

Video Nigeria News Today - Miyetti Allah blames Nigerians’ migration to South Africa on insecurity, poor economy

#1

Today's News Highlights Include

www.nigerianbulletin.com

Buhari, Gbajabiamila meet over Xenophobia, $9.6bn judgment debt, insecurity – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met behind closed doors with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2UG4cH5 Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Miyetti Allah blames Nigerians’ migration to South Africa on insecurity, poor economy – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

As the face-off between Nigeria and South Africa over xenophobic attacks and attendant reprisal deepens, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has identified insecurity and poor economy as causes of Nigerians’ migration to South Africa. The South East chairman … Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Plan To Evacuate Nigerians From S. Africa Suffers Setback – Instablog9ja - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Air Peace Airline’s plan to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa from September 6, 2019, suffered a major setback as most of those interested in returning home, have expired passports. Mr Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, made the revelation in Lagos.... Read more via Instablog9ja –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

INTERVIEW: Attack on Ekweremadu was terrorism – Nigerian ambassador to Germany Ruona Meyer – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

In this interview with a freelance journalist, Ruona Meyer, the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Tuggar, insists that the attack on ex-deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the separatist group, IPOB, is a crime and an act of terrorism. He challenges the German...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

‘Government of Nigeria must not allow new manifestation of apartheid in Africa’ – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, in this interview with DEBO OLADIMEJI... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2ZVjCrU Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top