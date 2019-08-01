Video Nigeria News Today - Mompha’s alleged Lebanese accomplice arrested in N1.8b Lagos home with charms

AMCON asks FG to convert Arik Air to national carrier - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Ahmed Kuru, managing director of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), has asked the federal government to convert Arik Air to a national carrier. Jude Nwauzor, AMCON spokesman, quoted Kuru to have said this on Monday when he appeared before the senate committee on banking...
Mompha’s alleged Lebanese accomplice arrested in N1.8b Lagos home with charms – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a Lebanese identified as Hamza Koudeih and two others suspected to be accomplices of Dubai-based Nigerian social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha.... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/331A7W4 Get...
Minimum wage: Every state will determine payment of N30,000 – NGF declares – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Some state civil servants may not receive new N30,000 minimum wage. Federal government had approved payment but it has not been implemented.... Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/31Xql5I Get More Nigeria Metro News
Arrest ‘yahoo’ criminals and not innocent people – Buhari – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force against harassing young people in their bid to arrest ‘yahoo criminals’..... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/32W3o46 Get More Nigeria Political News
GTBank removes charges for undergraduates – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

If you are an undergraduate, between the ages of 16-25, then you can now bank for free with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank). The financial institution has announced that it will cover all charges on.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2PruaxG Get more: Nigeria Business News
