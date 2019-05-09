Today's News Highlights Include:
Gbajabiamila names Doguwa, Monguno, Akpatason, Onyejeocha as principal officers – Daily Trust
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has named Alhassan Doguwa (APC, Kano) as Majority Leader of the 9th House. Also announced were Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) as Chief Whip; Peter...
Coalition Of Northern groups tells Governors: "Accept RUGA within 30 days or we will resort to our next line of action" (video) – Linda Ikeji's Blog
A coalition of Northern groups have issued a 30-day ultimatum to different state governors who are opposed to the RUGA settlement program, to reconsider their … Read...
Frank Lampard: Chelsea appoint former midfielder as manager - BBC News
Chelsea have appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their manager on a three-year deal. Lampard, 41, has left Championship side Derby County to take over at a club where he spent 13 years as a player. He succeeds Maurizio Sarri, who left Stamford Bridge in June to take charge of Italian...
My best not good enough yet – President Buhari admits – Daily Post Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that the performance of his administration in the power sector was "not good enough." He said that this called for more efforts by... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria
Two killed, several injured in Lagos pipeline explosion – Daily Trust
Two suspected vandals have been killed and several others injured following a pipeline explosion in Ijegun area of Lagos state in the early hours of Thursday. It was learnt that the incident occurred after hoodlums attempted to …...
