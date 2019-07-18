Today's News Highlights Include
UNGA: Buhari under attack over speech at UN [VIDEO] - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has come under attack over his speech at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74). During an interactive session at the event being held in New York, the Nigerian leader was asked to talk about his plans for the future of Nigeria’s young...
ISWAP ‘executes’ aid worker, blames it on FG- Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
a journalist known to have access to the leadership of Boko Haram, says one out of the six abducted aid workers of Action Against Hunger (AAH), an international non-governmental organisation (NGO), has been killed. Salkida disclosed this through his Twitter handle on Wednesday. The six aid...
My children missing their father – Sowore’s wife leads protest at UN – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The wife of Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest on Tuesday, September 24, led a protest to the United Nations headquarters, the CNN reports. Opeyemi alongside other protesters were at the UN headquarters where President Muhammadu Buhari...
Osinbajo: We’ve spent N1.5trn on power so far - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
says the federal government has spent N1.5 trillion on the power sector in the past two years. In July, the vice-president said the administration has invested N900 billion in the sector since it assumed office in 2015. In August, the federal government approved another N600 billion...
Nigeria has a way of constantly punishing the innocent – Banky W speaks on Omoyele Sowore’s detention by DSS – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerian musician cum politician, Banky W has reacted to the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja ordering the Department of State Services to immediately release pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, on bail. In a series of Tweets, Banky-W described Nigeria as a county that prides itself...
