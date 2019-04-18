Todays' News Highlights Include:
Naira Marley Allegedly Released On Bail - Instablog9ja
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...legedly-released-on-bail-instablog9ja.386932/
Breaking!!! FG Appoints New Managing Director For FAAN – Naijaloaded
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...or-for-faan-–-naijaloaded.386923/#post-434833
PDP Governors Reject El-Rufai In 2-Man Race For NGF Chairman – Nairaland
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...-ngf-chairman-–-nairaland.386914/#post-434825
Obasanjo lied on Fulanisation agenda – Shehu Sani – Daily Post Nigeria
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...nda-–-shehu-sani-–-daily-post-nigeria.386902/
Attachments
- 1,003.7 KB Views: 1