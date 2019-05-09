MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now - https://nblinks.pro/mtnapp
Today's News Highlights Include:
Boko Haram attacks Borno village, kills 20 farmers – Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
JUST IN: Boko Haram attacks Borno village, kills 20 farmers. Sources just told Daily Trust that Boko Haram insurgents attacked Ngamgam settlement about 50km east of Damasak, Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno state and killed 20 farmers on their farms. The incident which happened yesterday, …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
“I Did Not Make 10 Billion Naira In 7 Years” – Ubi Franklin Denies Making Such Statement – tooXclusive - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin has denied making the statement that he made 10 billion naira in 7 years. Ever Since Ubi Franklin publicly declared that he made 10billion naira in 7 years, there have been mixed reactions as many believe that there is no way he would have accumulated such an … via...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
New Passports To Be linked With Applicants BVN – Babandede – P.M.EXPRESS - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (CGI), Mr. Muhammad Babandede, has declared that the new 10-years international passport booklet was not for dubious people and crooks.... Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2KDIz8c Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Multichoice To Report Social Media Accounts That Live Stream 2019 BBNaija. See Rules – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Multichoice, the organizers of Big Brother Naija Reality show, have released some stringent rules to the 2019 BBNaija which includes threat to report social media accounts that live streams the reality show. The threat by Multichoice to report social media accounts that live streams 2019...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Vice President Osinbajo Interacts With The Nigerian Community In New York – Stella Dimoko Korkus.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN,on Sunday June 23,2019 interacted with the Nigerian community in New York during a Town Hall meeting after he attended church service at the RCCG Regional Parish in the city... Read more via Stella Dimoko Korkus.com – https://ift.tt/2Nh3joq Get More Nigeria...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
