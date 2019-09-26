Today's News Highlights Include
Man arrested for using phone line previously owned by Buhari’s daughter sues DSS - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Anthony Okolie, the man who was arrested for using a phone line previously owned by Hanan, daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, has sued her and the Department of State Services (DSS) for N500m, according to The Punch. Okolie was reportedly arrested in July in Asaba, Delta state, and spent...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Your day of reckoning is near, El-Zakzaky’s followers threaten Buhari, El-Rufai - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) have told President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to watch their backs as the day of reckoning was very nearer than they ever thought. The group, also condemned recent comments that their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim el-Zakzaky is being...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Queen Elizabeth agrees to allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the Royal Family – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Queen Elizabeth has announced her decision of allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit as senior members of the Royal Family, to allow them create a new life as a young family. Though the British monarch disclosed that she and other members of the family would have preferred them to …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Chaos on Iranian streets as Iranian military allegedly use live ammunition to disperse protesters calling for regime change (video) – LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Videos have surfaced showing Iranian military and security forces allegedly firing live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators protesting against the Islamic Republic hours after the Iranian government admitted shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner killing over 100 people..... Read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Nigeria one of the worst countries to live for minimum wage earners – Report - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigeria is one of the worst countries for minimum wage earners to live in, a new report by e-commerce firm, Picodi, has revealed. As at January 2020, Nigeria recorded the highest year to year increase in the minimum wage (N26,697 read mpre
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 270.3 KB Views: 0