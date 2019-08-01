Today's News Highlights Include
Presidency Finally Speaks On Leaked Aisha Buhari's Video, Faults Fatima Daura's Over Leaked
A top official in the presidency Monday revealed the truth behind Aisha Buhari's video that went viral last week, even as he faulted its release by Mamman Daura's daughter, Fatima.
Aisha Buhari: Mamman Daura's family denied me access to villa house
Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, says she was denied access to an apartment at the presidential villa by the family of Mamman Daura, Buhari's nephew. Aisha was reacting to a statement by Fatima, daughter of Daura, who said the president's wife attacked her inside the presidential villa.
President Buhari seeks Senate approval of N10 billion for Kogi
Nigeria Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan on Tuesday announced President Muhammadu Buhari's request for approval of N10 billion for Kogi State. In the letter, Buhari said, the amount was expended on projects on behalf of the Federal government which he was seeking the refund through
Nigerian student shot dead by his neighbor over 'loud music' in the US (Photos)
A Nigerian student was shot and killed by his neighbor after they reportedly got into an argument over loud music. 18-year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde, a freshman at the Kennesaw State University in Georgia was shot and killed outside his Stadium Village apartment shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday
INEC Releases Number Of Registered Voters Ahead Of November Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has displayed voters register, ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State. INEC, while disclosing this, said a total of 867,088 registered voters will cast their ballots during the governorship poll.
