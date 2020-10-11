Video Nigeria News Today | Nigerians #ENDSARS | Latest SARS Update


J

jade

Jadesola Oshin
Curators
In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Nigerians #ENDSARS
  • FG budgets N336m to fight hate speech - Linda Ikejis Blog
  • I've never seen a government with zero empathy like that of Buhari - Governor Ganduje's aide, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai calls out Buhari - LIB
  • President Buhari stops salaries of some lecturers, gives reason – Legit.ng
  • INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo guber poll - The Cable
  • Stop Attacking Peaceful Protesters, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerian Government – Sahara Reporters

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - FG budgets N336m to fight hate speech - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/fg-budgets-n336m-to-fight-hate-speech.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - I've never seen a government with zero emphaty like that of Buhari - Governor Ganduje's aide, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai calls out Buhari - LIB

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/ive-never-seen-a-government-with-zero-emphaty-like-that-of-buhari-governor-gandujes-aide-salihu-tanko-yakasai-calls-out-buhari.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Metro - President Buhari stops salaries of some lecturers, gives reason – Legit.ng

https://www.legit.ng/1373615-president-buhari-places-embargo-salary-lecturers-ippis.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - JUST IN: INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo guber poll - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-inec-declares-akeredolu-winner-of-ondo-guber-poll
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Politics - Stop Attacking Peaceful Protesters, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerian Government – Sahara Reporters

http://saharareporters.com/2020/10/10/stop-attacking-peaceful-protesters-pastor-sam-adeyemi-tells-nigerian-government
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
Video Nigeria News Today | The #EndSARS campaign is a coordinated attack by cybercriminals - Lauretta Onochie | Latest SARS Update
Replies
0
Views
697
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News Today | #EndSars: Young Nigerian Jimoh Isiaq Killed In Ogbomosho, Seven Others Injured | Latest SARS Update
Replies
0
Views
218
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News Today | Some #ENDSARS protesters are beneficiaries of crimes— Police | Latest SARS Update
Replies
0
Views
354
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News Today | IGP Bans FSARS, Other Police Tactical Squads From Routine Patrols | Latest SARS Update
Replies
0
Views
596
jade
J
J
Video Nigeria News Today | Senate President, Ahmad Lawan kicks against scrapping of SARS | Latest SARS Update
Replies
0
Views
169
jade
J

Sponsor Posts

Top