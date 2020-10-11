In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- Nigerians #ENDSARS
- FG budgets N336m to fight hate speech - Linda Ikejis Blog
- I've never seen a government with zero empathy like that of Buhari - Governor Ganduje's aide, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai calls out Buhari - LIB
- President Buhari stops salaries of some lecturers, gives reason – Legit.ng
- INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo guber poll - The Cable
- Stop Attacking Peaceful Protesters, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerian Government – Sahara Reporters
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - FG budgets N336m to fight hate speech - Linda Ikejis Blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/fg-budgets-n336m-to-fight-hate-speech.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - I've never seen a government with zero emphaty like that of Buhari - Governor Ganduje's aide, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai calls out Buhari - LIB
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/ive-never-seen-a-government-with-zero-emphaty-like-that-of-buhari-governor-gandujes-aide-salihu-tanko-yakasai-calls-out-buhari.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - President Buhari stops salaries of some lecturers, gives reason – Legit.ng
https://www.legit.ng/1373615-president-buhari-places-embargo-salary-lecturers-ippis.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - JUST IN: INEC declares Akeredolu winner of Ondo guber poll - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-inec-declares-akeredolu-winner-of-ondo-guber-poll
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Politics - Stop Attacking Peaceful Protesters, Pastor Sam Adeyemi Tells Nigerian Government – Sahara Reporters
http://saharareporters.com/2020/10/10/stop-attacking-peaceful-protesters-pastor-sam-adeyemi-tells-nigerian-government
www.nigerianbulletin.com