Nigerians will still pay more for visa, says US - The Cable
The US embassy says for now, the additional cost for visa application still applies to Nigerians. On Tuesday, the embassy announced an increase in the cost of applications for Nigerian citizens seeking visas to the US. It explained that the additional cost US citizens incurred when seeking...
123 Northerners detained after entering Lagos [Photos] - Daily Post
One hundred and twenty three petty traders from Northern part of the country have been detained by the Lagos State government. It confirmed the arrest on its verified Twitter handle n Friday. Chairman of Lagos State Taskforce, Yinka Egbeyemi, said a trailer conveying them was intercepted after...
I Was Attacked In Ekiti, They Nearly Broke My Head – Fayose Reveals – Naijaloaded
A former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, on Friday said he escaped attack by a whisker while leaving the House of Assembly in Ado Ekiti, the state capital. Fayose, who appeared at the Assembly on Friday on the invitation of … Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music &...
How FG's $8.5 million aircraft will impact aviation sector – Nairametrics
In a bid to reposition the aviation sector for efficiency, the Federal Government acquired a calibration aircraft, King Air 350i to help airlines in the country. Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who supervised the delivery of the aircraft said it is expected to secure the Nigerian Airspace...
Juventus Captain Chiellini out till 2020, De Ligt to step up – P.M. News
Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini is facing six months on the sidelines after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in training..... read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/32m0pl3 Get More Nigeria Sports News
