Justforex_nb_campaign

Video Nigeria News Today - Nnamdi Kanu blames Federal Govt for the death of his mother

#1

Today's News Highlights Include

www.nigerianbulletin.com

Glory Osei And Muyiwa Folorunsho Accused Fraud By Ex-Employee – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Glory Osei and husband Muyiwa Folorunsho have been dragged on Twitter by a lady who got fired from their company. Glory Osei and Muyiwa folorunso are the CEOs of Divergent Enterprise which is the mother company to.... Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2p1bUjD Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

I was placed under house arrest, treated like a criminal – Kogi former deputy governor – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Elder Simon Achuba says lawlessness reigns supreme in Kogi state at the moment. The deputy governor made the comment while narrating his recent ordeal in the state..... Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Bq7iGy Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Don’t Panic, No Nigerian Bank Is Distressed – CBN Governor, Emefiele – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

As CBN comes hard on telcos extorting banks, customers with USSD Amaechi Ogbonna, and Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Washington DC. Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, allayed fears over..... Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2oYdrHi Get more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Nnamdi Kanu blames FG for the death of his mother – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has announced the death of his mother. According to Kanu, she died on August 30, 2019 in Germany after doctors battled unsuccessfully over a protracted illness she suffered.... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top