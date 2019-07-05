Today's News Highlights Include
Wadume: APC gave me N13m for 2019 election – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
•I'm a political thug, not a kidnapper •I made N6m from a sitting governor •How I escaped from soldiers who wanted to kill me •Slain policemen identified themselves before soldiers killed them
Babangida Introduced Me To Crime, I’m APC Member – Kidnap Kingpin, Makes Shocking Revelations – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Notorious kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala, popularly known as Wadume, has made some shocking revelations about his criminal activities. Wadume, who said he dropped out of school after junior secondary education, also revealed that one Babangida Musa introduced him to crime.
Nnamdi Kanu orders IPOB members in Japan to arrest, disgrace Buhari – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has ordered his group in Japan to attack, disgrace and arrest President Muhammadu Buhari.....
Smart Adeyemi is my ‘political wife’ – Dino Melaye boasts as tribunal orders fresh poll – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Embattled lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has described Senator Smart Adeyemi as his 'political wife'. Melaye stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, after the Kogi State National Assembly and....
APC will rule Nigeria beyond 2023 – Oshiomhole – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has boasted that the ruling party will rule Nigeria beyond 2023....
