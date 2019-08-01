Todays News Highlights Include
EFCC re-arraigns Atiku’s son-in-law, Abdullahi Babalele - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
EFCC has re-arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, a son-in-law of the former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar. Babalele was re-arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on a 2 count charge bordering on...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Tight security at NASS as Buhari presents 2020 budget proposal - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Security has been beefed up in and around the National Assembly complex ahead of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to present the 2020 budget proposal. Buhari is to present the proposal before a joint session of the Assembly on Tuesday at 2 p.m Read more:
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Ghanaian lecturer to sue BBC over sex-for-grade video - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Yaw Gyampo, a professor of political science at the University of Ghana, has vowed to sue the BBC over its sex-for-mark video documentary. Gyampo was implicated in a 13-minute video documentary released by the BBC Africa Eye on Monday. The professor described the documentary as an entrapment...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buhari’s minister reveals effect of proposed VAT increase on Nigerians – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, says the proposed Value Added Tax (VAT) increase will impact more on consumption by urban communities and the wealthier sections of the population. Ahmed, who said this at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Nnamdi Kanu Releases Emergency Broadcast Revealing When Biafra Republic Will Be Actualised – The Trent - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, says the Republic of Biafra will come in ‘his time’. NAN reports that Kanu made this comment during an “emergency broadcast” on Radio Biafra on Thursday, October 3, 2019.... Read more via The Trent | Internet Newspaper –...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 412.2 KB Views: 1