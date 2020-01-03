Today's News Highlights Include
IT’S OFFICIAL: Trump imposes immigrant visa ban on Nigeria - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
US President Donald Trump has imposed an immigrant visa ban on Nigeria and six other countries, earlier confirming media reports on the policy. Immigrant visas are issued to those who want to relocate to the US. It also leads to the issuance of permanent residency. The Wall Street Journal is...
Buhari appoints Prof. Saad Ahmed as CMD of FMC Jabi - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Prof Saad Ahmed by Eunice Akro, Assistant Director, Press and Publicity in the Ministry of Health, (FMOH), in Abuja, the appointment of Ahmed takes effect from Feb. 16, 2020. Read more:
’90 percent of Boko Haram victims are Muslims’ - Buhari writes in Christian magazine - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari says 90 percent of Boko Haram victims are Muslims and that the insurgents are seeking to use religion to divide Nigerians. He said there is no room for those who seek to divide Nigerians on the basis of religion. The president said this in an article on Christianity...
Chibok/Dapchi girls: Presidency replies CAN, don’t divide Nigeria- PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The presidency on Wednesday fired back at the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, .over its comment on the Chibok and Dapchi school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram some years ago. Media reports quoted CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Kwamkur Samuel to have said: “Nigerians need to...
Boko Haram: US announces additional N14.5bn aid to Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The United States has announced an additional $40million (N14 billion) aid to Nigeria as to address the humanitarian crisis caused by the Boko Haram insurgency. US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, made the announcement in Washington DC on Tuesday.... Read more via Daily Post Nigeria –...
No going back on Okada, tricycles’ ban, Sanwo-Olu insists – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday insisted that there was no going back on the government’s position to enforce restriction on commercial motorcycles and tricycles known as Okada and Keke. This was even as the state’s inter modal transportation system moved a notch higher...
