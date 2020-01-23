Today's News Highlights Include
Buhari’s daughter says she didn’t know DSS arrested anybody for using her old SIM – Pulse Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Hannan says she doesn’t have the power to order the DSS to detain anyone for using her previous SIM. President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hannan says she was not aware that the Department of State Service (DSS) detained a trader Anthony Okoli for using a telephone line Read more via Pulse...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Breaking News: Heavy Security At Benin Airport Over Oshiomhole’s Arrival – Tori News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Heavy security has been sighted at the Benin Airport in anticipation of Adams Oshiomhole’s arrival. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2SQow9s Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
No going back on social media regulation – Lai Mohammed – TobiVibes - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has stated that there is no going back in plans to regulate social media in the country. Speaking with reporters in Abuja yesterday, Lai Mohammed said the federal government has already contacted two significant platforms; Facebook and...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
FG should place restrictions on foreign airlines — Hon. Nnaji – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, Chairman house of representatives committee on aviation, in this interview with Tordue Salem, speaks on a myriad of problems bedevilling the aviation sector, the need for reforms and suggests stringent sanctions.... Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2HN4Woa Get...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Diddy Undergoes His Fourth Surgery in 2 Years: ‘This Is God’s Work to Slow Me Down’ – PEOPLE.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking some time off to focus on his health. On Friday, the Grammy Award-winning artist, 50, revealed to fans that he was undergoing his fourth surgery in two years.... Read more via PEOPLE.com – https://ift.tt/2PgQLMl Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 383.1 KB Views: 0