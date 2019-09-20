Today's News Highlights Include
Five states face ‘imminent flooding’; should be on ‘red alert’ — Nigerian Govt - - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NHISA) says five states of the country should be on a ‘red alert’ of imminent flooding. Clement Nze, Director General of NIHSA, who said this at a news conference at NIHSA headquarters in Abuja on Monday, listed the states as Edo, Delta, Rivers, Anambra...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
No oil billionaire since Buhari became petroleum minister – Ribadu boasts – Laila’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu says no one has become an oil billionaire since President Muhammadu Buhari became minister of petroleum. … Read more via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2Ng6BWN Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buhari appoints former CBN Gov as Special Adviser on Finance -Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Sarah Omotunde Alade, as Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy, domiciled in the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning Read more:
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Sowore Rejects Apostle Suleman’s Bail Offer – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore who has been detained by the federal government on account of his bouched Revolution Now protest, has rejected the offer made by President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, to stand as surety. Recall that...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Nigerian 2020 Oscar Entry Lionheart Disqualified for Having Predominantly English Dialogue – Hollywood Reporter - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigeria’s entry for the international feature film Oscar category was disqualified on Monday … via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2CbMmmT Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 366.6 KB Views: 0