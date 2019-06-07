Today's News Highlights Include:
Orji Kalu: How Mandela Made Obasanjo Drop His 3rd Term Bid – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Thursday, revealed that late South African leader, Nelson Mandela pressured former president Olusegun Obasanjo to drop his third term presidential bid, Igbere TV reports. He said the late Mandela played a key role which saw Obasanjo drop the idea of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Atiku Gets 55 Cartons Of Documents From INEC, Closes Case - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Atiku Gets 55 Cartons Of Documents From INEC, The Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday produced the documents which the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, in Abuja called for on Wednesday at the instance of the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate ...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buhari appoints Nagode NAPTIN Director-General – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Ahmed Bolaji Nagode as the Director-General of National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN). In a letter confirming the appointment from the Federal Ministry of Power dated July 18, 2019, with reference No FMP/7858/I/126 the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Northern coalition to Buhari: We’ll hold you responsible if any herdsman is killed in the south – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) says it will hold President Muhammadu Buhari responsible if any northerner is attacked in the south.... Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2XYaeTB Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Eagles shun FG’s chattered flight – Newtelegraph - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Super Eagles landed in Nigeria with about 12 of the players including captain Mikel Obi shunning the charted aircraft provided by the Federal Government to convey them to Nigeria, New Telegraph has learnt. The Federal Government had … read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/30EKKMD...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 1.1 MB Views: 0
- 1.1 MB Views: 0