Today's News Highlights Include
Fayemi: Fayose left N57bn unpaid workers’ salaries, pension arrears - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state, says civil servants are currently being owed N57billion as arrears of unpaid salaries and emoluments. The governor spoke at a meeting with the civil servants as well as a cross-section of labour leaders at the government house, Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday. He...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Kwara Rejects Saraki's School Materials Donation, Says They Violate 'Basic Rule' - Sahara Reporters - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
former Senate President Bukola Saraki's educational materials sent to schools in Kwara State have been rejected by the government. It was alleged that the books had pictures and other insignias of the Saraki, a former governor of Kwara. read more
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's family fight over late father's throne - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The family of Obi Chukwuka Okonjo, the late father of former Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala is reportedly enmeshed in a fight over the unauthorised announcement of the death of the 91-year-old King of Ogwashi-Uku community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Obinwanne Okeke remanded in prison custody till February 2020 - Linda Ikejis Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Obinwanne Okeke, the Nigerian entrepreneur arrested by operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the last day of his visit to the United States in August, pleaded not guilty to the two count charge of wire and computer fraud at the commencement of his trial on Monday September...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buhari appoints Salami, Soludo, Rewane to Economic Council [Full List] – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted an economic advisory council to replace the current economic management team headed by Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president. According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, the team will report...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 380 KB Views: 1