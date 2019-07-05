Today's News In Nigeria Include
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/nigerian-president-to-visit-sa-to-smooth-over-diplomatic-tensions-–-news24.403301/
Nigerians Are Not Criminals, Ezekwesili Tells South Africa – SaharaReporters.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former Minister of Education and Convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Oby Ezekwesili, has corrected the notion that Nigerians are mostly criminals and drugs peddlers in South Africa. Ezekwesili, while speaking during a special panel to address xenophobia at the World Economic Forum...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Ogun State Governor, Abiodun Gives Free Land To 2,000 Farmers – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Dapo Abiodun has flagged off the Ogun State Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme, signalling the commencement of an agricultural revolution in the state Speaking at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, the state capital, venue of the launch, Abiodun said that his … Read more via Naijaloaded...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Oprah Winfrey and Jon Bon Jovi ‘secretly’ built entire communities for Hurricane Katrina families – Mail Online - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Oprah Winfrey built homes for 65 families who were displaced by Hurricane Katrina, the families are known as ‘Oprah’s Angels’ The residents of Angel Lane will forever be grateful to Oprah Winfrey for saving their lives. When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans 14 years ago, the world’s most …...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Benue : EFCC arrests 48 suspects for various offences – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) between January and August 2019 arrested about 48 suspects for various offences in Benue State.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2HTX7h0 Get More Nigeria Metro News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 521.3 KB Views: 0