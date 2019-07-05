Video Nigeria News Today - Only people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC – Dino Melaye

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Seun Onigbinde resigns over outrage on appointment - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Seun Onigbinde, co-founder of BudgIT, has resigned his appointment as technical adviser at the ministry of budget and national planning. Onigbinde’s appointment sparked off wild reactions from Nigerians on social media. A known critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, the tech expert was flayed...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Tammy Abraham Hints At Switching Allegiance To Nigeria - - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

In-form Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has given Super Eagles a major boost by refusing to rule out switching his allegiance to Nigeria. The 21-year-old who was born in the UK to Nigerian parents is currently the joint-leading scorer with Sergio Aguero in the Premier League, So far, the pair...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Gov. Abiodun arrested, arraigned us so we don’t talk about our unpaid salaries – TASCE lecturer alleges [Interview] - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A lecturer at the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu, who was one of those arraigned at an Ogun State Magistrate’s Court on September 11 for alleged robbery, has accused the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, of being the brain behind their arrest, detention and arraignment...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Only people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC – Dino Melaye – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has said that it is only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2ZXCDPw Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

3rd Term Loading… ‘In The NEXT 10 YEARS, Buhari Will Take 100 Million Out Of Poverty ‘ – Osinbajo – The Trent Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, said the Buhari administration will take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. Laolu Akande, the spokesman to vice president Osinbajo in a statement in Abuja, said the vice president made the..... Read more via The Internet...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[67]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top