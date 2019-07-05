Today's News Highlights Include
Seun Onigbinde resigns over outrage on appointment - The Cable
Seun Onigbinde, co-founder of BudgIT, has resigned his appointment as technical adviser at the ministry of budget and national planning. Onigbinde’s appointment sparked off wild reactions from Nigerians on social media. A known critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, the tech expert was flayed...
Tammy Abraham Hints At Switching Allegiance To Nigeria
In-form Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has given Super Eagles a major boost by refusing to rule out switching his allegiance to Nigeria. The 21-year-old who was born in the UK to Nigerian parents is currently the joint-leading scorer with Sergio Aguero in the Premier League, So far, the pair...
Gov. Abiodun arrested, arraigned us so we don't talk about our unpaid salaries – TASCE lecturer alleges [Interview] - Daily Post
A lecturer at the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu, who was one of those arraigned at an Ogun State Magistrate’s Court on September 11 for alleged robbery, has accused the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, of being the brain behind their arrest, detention and arraignment...
Only people with degree in stupidity will leave PDP for APC – Dino Melaye – P.M. News
Controversial Senator, Dino Melaye has said that it is only compound fools and people with degree in stupidity will leave the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.... Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2ZXCDPw Get More Nigeria Political News
3rd Term Loading… 'In The NEXT 10 YEARS, Buhari Will Take 100 Million Out Of Poverty ' – Osinbajo – The Trent Newspaper
Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria, said the Buhari administration will take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. Laolu Akande, the spokesman to vice president Osinbajo in a statement in Abuja, said the vice president made the..... Read more via The Internet...
