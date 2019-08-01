Justforex_nb_campaign

Video Nigeria News Today - Oshiomole Cries Out, Accuses Gov. Obaseki As Hoodlums Storm His Mansion

#1

Today's News Highlights Include

www.nigerianbulletin.com

Soyinka's Daughter Appointed As Buhari Sets Up Police Funds Committee - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has developed a framework to train and equip, personnel to tackle insecurity. A statement by Odutayo Oluseyi of the Ministry of Police Affairs, said to this end, the Minister, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has inaugurated a 12-member Ministerial interim...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com

Massive Bust: EFCC arrests 94 Yahoo Yahoo boys at their party - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, October 14, 2019, raided a night club in Osogbo notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters. The raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Shekau asks Borno people to repent and seek God’s face - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has asked the people of Borno state to repent and seek the face of God. In an audio he released on Sunday, the sect leader said there were a lot infidels among the people of the state which has come under serious attacks in the last decade. He...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Oshiomole Cries Out, Accuses Gov. Obaseki As Hoodlums Storm His Mansion – Olu Famous Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole has accused the Edo State government of orchestrating last Saturday’s siege to his Benin home. There is a frosty relationship between the party chair, who is the immediate past governor and his ‘godson’ — Governor Godwin Obaseki — ostensibly over the...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Tinubu gets presidential campaign office ahead 2023 elections (photo) – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A 2023 presidential campaign office has been opened for APC’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, in Osogbo – The office was opened by a former PDP member, Mutiu Okunola, who joined the ruling party about five months ago – At his defection, Okunola had vowed to campaign for Tinubu’s … Read more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top