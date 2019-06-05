Today's News Highlights Include:
Buhari replies critics, says they are not patriotic – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Insecurity: Buhari replies critics, says they are not patriotic President Buhari on Tuesday replied his critics, after being dragged for allegedly having a cold feet in tackling the widespread insecurity in the country. Receiving the National Executives of the Buhari Campaign Organisation...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buratai: We’ve tamed insecurity… some people just playing politics – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, says the military has recorded "great success" in the fight against insecurity. Speaking when he visited the troops stationed at 1 division super camp in Kuyello, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state on Monday, Buratai said the military had...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
OAU to enjoy 24-hour electricity as varsity begins power generation by October – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Eyitope Ogunbodede, the vice-chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, says the institution will exit the national grid by October to generate its own electricity. Speaking on Monday at a biennial conference of the African Institute for Science Policy and Innovation...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Miyetti Allah calls for Obasanjo’s arrest – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has called for the arrest of former President Olusegun Obasanjo over comments he made in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. In the letter dated July 15, Obasanjo asked the president to take...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Publicly Declares Assets, Worth 50 Billion Naira – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde on Monday made public his campaign promise to publicly declare his assets. The Governor, who visited the Oyo state office of the....
www.nigerianbulletin.com
