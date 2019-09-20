Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
How I tried to reconcile Obaseki with APC leaders — Oshiomhole – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
National Chair-man of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has disclosed his numerous efforts to bring peace in the Edo state APC, describing as “bull … Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/36XjzzM Get More Nigeria Political News
‘Talk Now’ – Fani-Kayode Tells Danjuma To Reveal ‘Secrets In Nigeria – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a statement by Theophilus Danjuma, former Defence Minister, lamenting about the things happening in Nigeria. We report that Danjuma, on Friday, disclosed that Nigerians won’t sleep if he reveals what is happening … Read more via...
Passenger convicted for smoking aboard Air Peace flight – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A passenger who was caught smoking on board Air Peace flight P4 7558 of December 11, 2019 from Sharjah to Lagos, has been found guilty by an Ogba Magistrate Court and sentenced … Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2Z9Oqqp Get More Nigeria Metro News
Trump averts US govt shutdown – P.M. News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $1.4 trillion budget package for the fiscal year 2020 into law on Friday to avert a government shutdown. White House spokesman Judd Deere told journalists traveling with the president on Air Force One that Trump signed the package on the … Read more via...
Everton announces Carlo Ancelotti as new manager – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
English Premiership side, Everton has confirmed Italian Carlo Ancelotti as the Club new manager. Marcel Brands, Everton’s Director of Football, said: “Following a rigorous process conducted by all of our Directors, it is a pleasure to now welcome Carlo Ancelotti to Everton. He is one of the...
