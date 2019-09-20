Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: Police detain House of Reps member, Shina Peller, in Lagos - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The police in Lagos State have reportedly arrested and detained a member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller at the Moroko Police Station. Peller, who is representing... Read more
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Rawlings Agada: N37 billion may not be enough to renovate National Assembly complex - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Director of Information, National Assembly Abuja, Rawlings Agada, has said the sum of N37 billion, approved for the renovation of the National assembly complex may not be enough for the work. The lawmakers on Tuesday approved the large sum for renovation work on the complex and another N1...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Troops repel Boko Haram in Damaturu - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Nigerian troops fought back Boko Haram insurgents at Gonar Bukar settlement on Gashua Road on the outskirts of Damaturu, the Yobe capital late on Sunday. The spokesman of the army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, Capt. Njoka Irabor, who confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
BREAKING: JAMB fixes 2020 UTME for March 14 to April 4 - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has said it would be holding the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination between March 14 and April 4. It noted that an optional mock examination for candidates takes place on February 18, 2020. read more
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Garba Shehu: It’s not wrong to have a cabal at the presidency - The cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, says there is nothing wrong in having “cabals” around President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking with reporters in Abuja on Sunday, Shehu said every government around the world had such people. read more
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 406.2 KB Views: 0