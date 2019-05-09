advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Video Nigeria News Today - Pres. Tribunal Declines Atiku, PDP’s Request To Inspect Servers

#1

MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now - https://nblinks.pro/mtnapp
------------------------------------------------
Today's News Highlights Include:
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Governors reject Miyetti Allah’s push for vigilante group in South East – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The South East Governors Forum have rejected the demand by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) for establishment of a vigilante group in the southeast to protect their members. MACBAN made the proposal during the Southeast Security Summit held in Enugu last week. Read more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Oshiomhole behaves like primary school head-boy – Senator Fadahunsi – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi has said that the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was by his behaviour exhibiting traits of the head-boy of a primary school. He added that members of the ruling APC, Read more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

BREAKING: Court orders arrest of Innosson CEO, Innocent Chukwuma - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a bench warrant for the arrest and the production Innosson Nigeria Ltd CEO, Innocent Chukwuma, before the court. Justice Ayokunle Faji issued the warrant on Monday for the arrest of Chukwuma and two others. The Federal Government had a week ago urged...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu a ‘very weak man, lacks initiative’ – Sagay – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has described the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu as a “very weak man” who lacks initiative. Sagay said this while lambasting the INEC Chairman over...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Pres. tribunal declines Atiku, PDP’s request to inspect servers - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

read more
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[40]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top