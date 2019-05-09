MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now - https://nblinks.pro/mtnapp
Today's News Highlights Include:
Governors reject Miyetti Allah’s push for vigilante group in South East – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The South East Governors Forum have rejected the demand by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) for establishment of a vigilante group in the southeast to protect their members. MACBAN made the proposal during the Southeast Security Summit held in Enugu last week. Read more...
Oshiomhole behaves like primary school head-boy – Senator Fadahunsi – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi has said that the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, was by his behaviour exhibiting traits of the head-boy of a primary school. He added that members of the ruling APC, Read more...
BREAKING: Court orders arrest of Innosson CEO, Innocent Chukwuma - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A Federal High Court in Lagos has issued a bench warrant for the arrest and the production Innosson Nigeria Ltd CEO, Innocent Chukwuma, before the court. Justice Ayokunle Faji issued the warrant on Monday for the arrest of Chukwuma and two others. The Federal Government had a week ago urged...
INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu a ‘very weak man, lacks initiative’ – Sagay – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Prof. Itse Sagay, SAN, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, has described the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu as a “very weak man” who lacks initiative. Sagay said this while lambasting the INEC Chairman over...
Pres. tribunal declines Atiku, PDP’s request to inspect servers - Daily Trust - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
