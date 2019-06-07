Today's News Highlights Include:
President Buhari Has 5 Days To Submit Names Of Ministerial Nominees – Stella Dimoko Korkus - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has till Friday to submit the list of ministerial nominees for screening by the Senate.This is because the senate would proceed on its two-month annual recess as from July 26 to September 26. Buhari, who was sworn in on May 29, has continued to … Read more via...
John Oyegun: Adams Oshiomhole a disgrace to APC, Edo – TODAY.NG - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
As the battle for supremacy between the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the governor of his home state, Edo, Mr Godwin Obaseki rages, immediate past National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun has asked the party leader to...
Punch reporter allegedly held hostage in COZA – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32D9Uxf Get More Nigeria Metro News
FG granting licenses to unqualified vehicle assemblers – Ex-PAN MD – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Managing Director of PAN, Ibrahim Boyi In this interview with KINGSLEY JEREMIAH, former Managing Director, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) and Vice Chairman, Nigerian Automobile Manufacturers Association.... Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – https://ift.tt/2y0VaKg Get more: Nigeria...
Police invite Timi and Busola Dakolo over ‘falsehood, criminal conspiracy’ – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The police have invited Timi Dakolo, singer-songwriter, and his wife for questioning over allegations of falsehood. According to a letter dated July 18 from the special tactical squad of the inspector-general of police (IGP), the police is investigating a case of criminal conspiracy, mischief...
