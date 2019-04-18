MTN Amazing Data Bundle Only on MyMTNapp and VTU, Download Now - https://nblinks.pro/mtnapp
Today's News Highlights Include:
Breaking: President Buhari sworn in for second term – YabaLeftOnline
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...n-in-for-second-term-–-yabaleftonline.387982/
INEC Sacks 200 Staff, Gives Reason – Tori News
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/threads/inec-sacks-200-staff-gives-reason-–-tori-news.387977/
Buhari Declares N30M, 5 Homes, 270 Heads Of Cattle – Nairaland
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...homes-270-heads-of-cattle-–-nairaland.387983/
Breaking: Sanwo-Olu sworn-in as 15th Governor of Lagos – P.M. News
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...-as-15th-governor-of-lagos-–-p-m-news.387981/
JUST IN: Emir Sanusi Shuns Ganduje’s Swearing In. – Leadership Newspaper
https://www.nigerianbulletin.com/th...’s-swearing-in-–-leadership-newspaper.387984/
Attachments
- 1 MB Views: 0