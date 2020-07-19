In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Probe: Nigeria’ll break if we release list of looters in NDDC — IMC - Vanguard Newspaper
- I will lay bare hands on COVID-19 patients, embrace, breath into them – Bishop Oyedepo – Daily Post News
- PDP hits dead end in Kogi, Bello wins again - PM News
- 774,000 jobs: Keyamo clears air on governors, Senators, Ministers getting 40 percent slot - Daily Post
- FFK Kneels Down For Prayers As CAN Chairman Says He'll Lead Nigeria (Video) - Nairaland
