Today's News Highlights Include
Breaking: Appeal Court vacates stringent bail conditions granted Dasuki - PM NEWS - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Sambo Dasuki, embattled National Security Adviser to Goodluck Jonathan Hope that the former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (Rtd), will be released from detention rises as the Appeal Court in Abuja, on Friday vacated stringent bail conditions earlier granted to him...
Wilfred Ndidi Is Nigeria’s Highest Paid Player In Europe - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi is the highest-paid Super Eagles player in Europe this season, Sports Extra reports. The 22-year-old, who joined the Foxes from Genk for £17m in 2016, earns £3.9m per annum, (approximately £75,000 a week) according to a study by Spotrac. Ndidi, barring any...
Sokoto Election: Tambuwal wins in court as appeal court makes final decision - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Appeal Court sitting in Sokoto state on Friday upheld the election of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as duly elected The four-man panel in a unanimous decision upheld Tambuwal’s election after dismissing the appeal filed by the Appellant and governorship candidate of the All Progressives...
Protesters storm APC HQ, ask Oshiomhole to step down - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Some protesters have called for the removal of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The protesters, who stormed the APC headquarters in Abuja on Friday, displayed placards some of which read, “Bye Bye Oshiomhole, ”Bye Bye bad leadership” and...
BREAKING: Sowore sues DSS, demands N500m - The Nation - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Convener of the Revolution Now movement and Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore has sued the Department of State Services (DSS) over his arrest and continued detention since August 3, 2019. According to SaharaReporters, Sowore is asking the court to order the DSS to pay him N500m as...
