Something worse than Boko Haram may emerge, Sultan warns - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Sultan of Sokoto Saad Abubakar has warned that the north may witness a bigger catastrophe that than the Boko Haram insurgency. He pointed out the level of orphans in the region was alarming, saying it could snowball into something that “would turn out to be worse than the Boko Haram”. The...
Chinese doctor who raised the alarm over coronavirus dies as death toll hits 636 - Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Li Wenliang, a Chinese ophthalmologist who raised the alarm coronavirus, has been confirmed dead after contacting the virus while treating an infected patient. The 34-year-old doctor sent out a message about the virus to colleagues on December 30, but was later summoned by the police for...
Bill Cosby writes Snoop Dogg from prison; thanks him for his post calling out Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey for “tarnishing the legacy of Black men” – - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Bill Cosby wrote an Instagram post from prison to thank Snoop Dogg for calling out Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King for doing interviews that "tarnish the image and legacy of Black men." The incarcerated comedian claimed Black women are being used to destroy..... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog...
Repatriated cash was looted by successors not Abacha – Abacha’s former Chief Security Officer, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, the ex-Chief Security Officer of former Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha, has stated that the $318,460,329 due to be repatriated from the United States was not stolen by his former boss..... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/39bOCcr Get More Nigeria...
Nigeria now has 18 political parties as INEC deregisters 74 ahead of 2023 elections – Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has removed 74 political parties from the list of parties that’ll participate in the 2023 general elections. The commission left only 18 out of 92 parties registered for the.... Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog –...
