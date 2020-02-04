Today's News Highlights Include
Premium Times: Bauchi State Spends N3.6 Billion On Cars But Cannot Afford WAEC Forms
Bauchi government budgetary priorities called into question as this report by Premium Times Nigeria shows.
Coronavirus (Convid-19) Nigeria: Catholic Church Stops Holy Water and hand shakes
https://www.thecable.ng/coronavirus-catholic-church-in-lagos-suspends-sprinkling-of-holy-water-handshakes-during-mass
Olisa TV: Obaseki Demands The Removal Of Oshiomole Over APC Crisis
https://www.olisa.tv/oshiomhole-must-step-down-he-has-brought-shame-reproach-to-apc-obaseki/
‘Giant Of Africa Cannot Conduct Free And Fair Elections’ – Gov. Wike Mocks Nigeria – Naijaloaded - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
https://www.naijaloaded.com.ng/news/giant-of-africa-cannot-conduct-free-and-fair-elections-gov-wike-mocks-nigeria Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/3acrSt7 Get More Nigeria Political News
Repentant Boko Haram terrorists to enjoy foreign education – Bill . – Instablog9ja - Nigerian Bulletin - Top Nigeria News Links
http://instablog9ja.com/2020/02/28/repentant-boko-haram-terrorists-to-enjoy-foreign-education-bill/ Read more via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2Vyj8d0 Get More Nigeria Political News
