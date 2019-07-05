Today's News Highlights Include
El-Zakzaky Reveals Where He Is Being Held In Custody By DSS In Abuja – Tori News
Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky has revealed the location where he is being held in custody by men of the DSS. Read more via Tori News – https://ift.tt/2Z2WtIQ Get More Nigeria Metro News
Senator Abaribe Reacts After Ike Ekweremadu Was Disgraced And Beaten In Germany – Naijaloaded
The Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has described as reprehensible and utterly sacrilegious, the attack on former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu by some persons in Nuremberg, Germany, on Saturday. According to Punch, Abaribe, in a statement on Sunday, Read more...
#RevolutionNow: 'Sowore, Yoruba Leaders Plotting to Overthrow Buhari' – Northern Group – Olisa.tv
The spokesperson for the Coalition of Northern Groups, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, has insisted that the organisers of #RevolutionNow planned to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. This comes after the coalition had accused prominent Nigerians, including the National Leader of the...
Paris waiter 'shot dead over slow service' – BBC News
A waiter near Paris has been shot dead by a customer who was reportedly angry because his sandwich was not prepared quickly enough. Police say a murder investigation has been launched after the... Read more via BBC News – https://ift.tt/2KCV8iQ Get more World News
#BBNaija: Housemate Frodd Called Out for Sexual Misconduct – Olisa.tv
Frodd is currently catching a lot of flak on social media following his inappropriate action towards Esther. Before now, Esther had made it clear that she doesn’t want a sexual relationship with the male housemate, but Frodd refused to respect this. Things escalated quickly last night after he...
