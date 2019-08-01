Video Nigeria News Today - Rivers Guber: Supreme Court upholds Wike’s election

Photos: EFCC recovers charms, fake currencies from suspected yahoo boys

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),in Ilorin have recovered charms, smartphones, Laptop computers, and fake currencies from 10 suspected internet fraudsters.... Read more via Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2qEMdG1 Get More Nigeria Metro News
Reckless driver who killed Nigerian man in London while racing at over 100mph, sentenced to 8 years in prison

A man has been jailed for causing death of a Nigerian man following a fatal collision in Neasden, northwest London. Fahad Mohamed, 23, of MacArthur Close, Wembley, was sentenced on Thursday, 24 October at Harrow Crown Court to eight years in prison..... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog –...
BREAKING: Rivers Guber: Supreme Court upholds Wike's election

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. It upheld two appeals filed by Wike against the decisions of the Court of Appeal which had upturned the dismissal of a petition filed by the African Action Congress, AAC, and its candidate in the 2019...
Chrisland School Supervisor Bags 60 Years in Jail for Sexually Assaulting 2-year-old Pupil

Supervisor of Chrisland School Lekki, Adegboyega Adenekan has been sentenced to 60 years in jail for sexually assaulting a 2-year-old child.... Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2BDgzv1 Get More Nigeria Metro News
