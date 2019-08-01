Today's News Highlights Include
Photos: EFCC recovers charms, fake currencies from suspected yahoo boys – Ladun Liadi's Blog
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),in Ilorin have recovered charms, smartphones, Laptop computers, and fake currencies from 10 suspected internet fraudsters.
Reckless driver who killed Nigerian man in London while racing at over 100mph, sentenced to 8 years in prison – Linda Ikeji's Blog
A man has been jailed for causing death of a Nigerian man following a fatal collision in Neasden, northwest London. Fahad Mohamed, 23, of MacArthur Close, Wembley, was sentenced on Thursday, 24 October at Harrow Crown Court to eight years in prison.
BREAKING: Rivers Guber: Supreme Court upholds Wike's election - Daily Post
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the election of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. It upheld two appeals filed by Wike against the decisions of the Court of Appeal which had upturned the dismissal of a petition filed by the African Action Congress, AAC, and its candidate in the 2019...
Chrisland School Supervisor Bags 60 Years in Jail for Sexually Assaulting 2-year-old Pupil – BellaNaija
Supervisor of Chrisland School Lekki, Adegboyega Adenekan has been sentenced to 60 years in jail for sexually assaulting a 2-year-old child.
