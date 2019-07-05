Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: Reps orders CBN to suspend cashless policy - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The House of Representatives has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the planned Cashless policy. The House resolved to mandate the committee on banking to investigate the policy and report to the House in 4 weeks. read more
Nigerians react as MC Oluomo is invited as a 'special guest' at an event inside the University of Lagos - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo is currently under alot of fire on social media following his invitation as a Special guest at a seminar scheduled to hold inside University of Lagos (UNILAG). read more
President Buhari heads to New York to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly - Punch - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Buhari will depart Abuja Sunday for New York, United States to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74) which opened on Tuesday, September 17. The President’s participation at this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as...
Cabal Targets Osinbajo Over Actions Taken As Ag President - Punch - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Fresh facts on Wednesday emerged on some decisions taken by President Muhammadu Buhari on the functions of his deputy, Prof Yemi Osinbajo. A source in the Presidential Villa confided in The PUNCH that members of the cabal in the Presidency were bitter about the roles played by the...
Sanwo-Olu gives N20K each to 315 returnees from South Africa – Ladun Liadi’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday gave N20,000 to each of the second batch of 315 Nigerians evacuated from South Africa. The fresh batch of returnees arrived a week after another 187 Nigerians fleeing xenophobia came back from South Africa. The joyous returnees arrived … Read...
