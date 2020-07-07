In Nigeria News today headlines include
- School feeding programme gulps over N500m during Lockdown — Minister – Vanguard News
- Buhari gives NDDC one week to pay fees of scholarship students - The Cable
- BBNaija 2020: Lilo cries out, wishes she could turn back hands of time - Daily Post
- Senate report says NDDC spent N4.9b on medical checkup – The Guardian Nigeria News
- Cleric to politicians: Dump Igbo presidency for Biafra - The Nation News
