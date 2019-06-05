Today's News Highlights Include:
Senate confirms Tanko Mohammed as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YUtCSR Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Buhari reappoints agency DG enmeshed in corruption scandals – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Director-General of the Enugu-based Project Development Institute (PRODA), Charles Agulanna, who is mired in corruption allegations, has been reappointed by the Buhari administration Mr Agulanna is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Obaseki To Ex-Governor: Edo State money is for Development, not for individuals – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said leaders must be prudent and disciplined in the way they handle state treasury while in office. According to Obaseki, leaders who have been saddled with the … Read more via www.nairaland.com – https://ift.tt/2LSZTWu -- Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Victoria Kimani Calls Out Beyonce for Excluding Kenyans From ‘Lion King’ Album – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Victoria Kimani has taken to her Twitter to express her disappointment after Beyonce dropped the tracklist of the album she curated for the ‘Lion King’ album.... Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Gc9TX9 Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Akpeyi: I won’t be playing against Tunisia — here’s why – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Daniel Akpeyi has disclosed to TheCable that he won’t be starting the third-place match against Tunisia at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday. Akpeyi also revealed that Francis Uzoho will man the goal post in the winner takes all clash against the Carthage Eagles at the El … read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 709.3 KB Views: 0