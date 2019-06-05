JustForex Trading - Start Now

Video Nigeria News Today - Senate Confirms Tanko Mohammed As Substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria

#1

Today's News Highlights Include:
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Senate confirms Tanko Mohammed as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2YUtCSR Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Buhari reappoints agency DG enmeshed in corruption scandals – Premium Times Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Director-General of the Enugu-based Project Development Institute (PRODA), Charles Agulanna, who is mired in corruption allegations, has been reappointed by the Buhari administration Mr Agulanna is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Obaseki To Ex-Governor: Edo State money is for Development, not for individuals – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said leaders must be prudent and disciplined in the way they handle state treasury while in office. According to Obaseki, leaders who have been saddled with the … Read more via www.nairaland.com – https://ift.tt/2LSZTWu -- Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Victoria Kimani Calls Out Beyonce for Excluding Kenyans From ‘Lion King’ Album – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Victoria Kimani has taken to her Twitter to express her disappointment after Beyonce dropped the tracklist of the album she curated for the ‘Lion King’ album.... Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2Gc9TX9 Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Akpeyi: I won’t be playing against Tunisia — here’s why – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Daniel Akpeyi has disclosed to TheCable that he won’t be starting the third-place match against Tunisia at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday. Akpeyi also revealed that Francis Uzoho will man the goal post in the winner takes all clash against the Carthage Eagles at the El … read...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top