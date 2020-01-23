Today's News Highlights Include
BREAKING: Senate introduces bill to create agency for repentant Boko Haram members - Punch Newspaper
The Senate on Thursday began moves to establish an agency that would see to the rehabilitation, deradicalisation and integration of repentant insurgents in the country. A bill, sponsored by Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe East senatorial district, was read for the first time on the floor of the Senate...
Abba Kyari overrides Buhari's decisions, five other takeaways from NSA Monguno's memo - Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, is one of the major impediments to Nigeria’s national security interest, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, wrote in a memo last December. Mr Monguno’s hands-on account of a connection between Mr Kyari’s alleged...
$500m bribe: Nigerian oil mogul Aliyu Abubakar faces trial in Italy - PM News
An Italian judge has ordered a Nigerian businessman, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar to stand trial for alleged international corruption relating to a Nigeria oil graft case involving Eni and Shell, a judicial source and his lawyer said on Wednesday. Milan prosecutors allege that Abubakar, a reclusive...
Africa free of coronavirus as Egyptian suspect tests negative - The Cable
A patient who was placed under surveillance at a hospital in Egypt over coronavirus has tested negative. The patient, said to be a foreigner, was reported as Africa’s first coronavirus case on February 14. But four days later, the Egyptian health ministry and the World Health Organisation...
FCT road renamed after Stella Adadevoh - The Cable
Ameyo Adadevoh Way – that is the new name of a major road in the federal capital territory (FCT). The road was renamed after the late medical doctor whom TheCable unveiled as the ‘Nigerian of the Decade based on her role in preventing Ebola epidemic in the country. The road, located along...
