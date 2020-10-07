Video Nigeria News Today | Senate President, Ahmad Lawan kicks against scrapping of SARS | Latest SARS Update


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Senate President, Ahmad Lawan kicks against scrapping of SARS - Linda Ikejis Blog
  • Ahmad Bamali Emerges Emir Of Zazzau - Nigerian Bulletin
  • 2021 Budget presentation: Senate reduces Buhari’s entourage - PM News
  • Osinbajo: Nigerians just want food on their table - The Cable
  • You’re a dumb kid, Presidency blasts Wizkid for calling Buhari ‘old man’ - Vanguard Newspaper

Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News


Links to Top Nigeria News Today

Politics - Senate President, Ahmad Lawan kicks against scrapping of SARS - Linda Ikejis Blog

https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/10/senate-president-ahmad-lawan-kicks-against-scrapping-of-sars.html
Politics - BREAKING! Ahmad Bamali Emerges Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government has announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds HRH Alh. (Dr.) Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September 2020, after reigning for 45 years.
Politics - 2021 Budget presentation: Senate reduces Buhari’s entourage - PM News

https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/10/07/2021-budget-presentation-senate-reduces-buharis-entourage/
Politics - Osinbajo: Nigerians just want food on their table - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/osinbajo-nigerians-just-want-food-on-their-table
Metro - You’re a dumb kid, Presidency blasts Wizkid for calling Buhari ‘old man’ - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/10/youre-a-dumb-kid-presidency-blasts-wizkid-for-calling-buhari-old-man/
