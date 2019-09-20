Today's News Highlights Include
Senate reintroduces bill to regulate social media — with 3 years imprisonment for ‘offenders’ - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
A bill seeking to regulate social media in the country has passed first reading at the senate. The bill entitled, ‘protection from internet falsehood and manipulations bill, 2019’ is sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east. The proposed legislation was one of the 11...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Ernest Ndukwe steps down from Access Bank’s board – Nairametrics - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the general public of the resignation of Ernest Ndukwe as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the bank’s board..... Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2PRryJF Get more: Nigeria...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Looters List: ‘I’ve been treated like a plague since’ – Dokpesi – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Raymond Dokpesi, the chairman of Daar Communications Plc, says he has gone through unspeakable ordeal since his name appeared on the looters’ list released by the ministry of information.... Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2qwhmLJ Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Chief of staff more powerful than vice president – APC lawmaker – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Honourable Akin Alabi has said the office of the chief of staff is more powerful than that of the vice president in a presidential system of government. The federal lawmaker was reacting to criticisms that..... Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2PRGQhf Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 591.2 KB Views: 1