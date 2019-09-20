Video Nigeria News Today - Senate reintroduces bill to regulate social media with 3 years imprisonment for ‘offenders’

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Senate reintroduces bill to regulate social media — with 3 years imprisonment for ‘offenders’ - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A bill seeking to regulate social media in the country has passed first reading at the senate. The bill entitled, ‘protection from internet falsehood and manipulations bill, 2019’ is sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east. The proposed legislation was one of the 11...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Ernest Ndukwe steps down from Access Bank’s board – Nairametrics - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Board of Directors of Access Bank Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the general public of the resignation of Ernest Ndukwe as an Independent Non-Executive Director from the bank’s board..... Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2PRryJF Get more: Nigeria...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Looters List: ‘I’ve been treated like a plague since’ – Dokpesi – Olisa.tv - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Raymond Dokpesi, the chairman of Daar Communications Plc, says he has gone through unspeakable ordeal since his name appeared on the looters’ list released by the ministry of information.... Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2qwhmLJ Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Chief of staff more powerful than vice president – APC lawmaker – Legit.ng - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Honourable Akin Alabi has said the office of the chief of staff is more powerful than that of the vice president in a presidential system of government. The federal lawmaker was reacting to criticisms that..... Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2PRGQhf Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[112]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top